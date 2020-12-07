x
crime

Revolver wielding robber sought by the York Police Department

Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station in York, Maine while showing a gun

YORK, Maine — A man with a revolver handgun robbed the Mr. Mike's Mobil gas station on Route 1 around 1:30 Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post by the York Police Department. 

A photo from the gas station's surveillance camera showing the man was posted to the York PD Twitter account overnight.

York police say there was one clerk in the gas station at the time. 

They say the man got away with an undisclosed amount of money and no one was injured. 

The robber is described as a man in his early twenties, 5'2" to 5'4" tall, wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and red sneakers. 

If you recognize the man or have any information about this incident, please contact the York Police Department at (207) 363-4444.

