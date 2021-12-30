Police looking for man who allegedly robbed Bangor Bed Bath & Beyond, tried to rob hotel

Bangor police describe the man as white with some facial hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, a red T-shirt, and a black jacket.

BANGOR, Maine — Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the Bangor Bed Bath & Beyond, then tried to rob the Comfort Inn on Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Bangor Police Department, a white man with some facial hair wearing a blue hoodie, shorts, sunglasses, and sneakers went into the Bed Bath & Beyond at 496 Stillwater Ave. around 6:15 p.m., making threatening statements and saying he had a weapon in his pocket. Police said he demanded cash from a clerk and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Around 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, a man fitting the same physical description as the earlier robbery, but now wearing jeans, a red T-shirt, and a black jacket, demanded money from a clerk at the Comfort Inn located at 10 Bangor Mall Blvd., according to police. The clerk allegedly told him, "No," and the two physically fought, with the suspect punching the clerk in the face. The clerk was then able to use “a restraint technique that subdued the suspect quite nicely,” police said.

The clerk told the suspect they would release him from the hold if the man promised to leave. He agreed and went without any money.

Police ask anyone who may have information on this incident to contact Bangor Police Detective Aaron Brooker at aaron.brooker@bangormaine.gov or 207-947-7384 ext. 5740. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 207-947-7384 Option #3.