PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A man with a domestic violence warrant out for his arrest is still on the run Friday night.

Around 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, a Third Street resident called to report that Phillip Edward "Eddie" Sprague had just entered her neighbor’s apartment.

Sprague was arrested on January 8 for a domestic violence incident that occurred at his house in Fort Fairfield. The victim of this assault lives in the apartment at Third Street and called police just prior to the neighbor’s call to report yet another domestic violence assault.

Officers responded to find that Sprague had jumped out a second-story window of the apartment to avoid being captured.



A Maine State Police K-9 unit was called to track Sprague. The K-9 unit tracked Sprague through back yards, parking lots and residents’ driveways.

He was last spotted at the Sargent Family Community Center where he apparently got hold of a cell phone and called for a ride. The trail ended on Chapman Road at approximately 6:40 p.m.



Anyone with information should call local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-847.

