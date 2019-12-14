WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook Police responded to an armed robbery complaint at the Gulf Mart gas station around 4 p.m. today.

A man entered the gas station, flashed a black handgun and demanded money. The man fled on foot with cash and tobacco products stolen during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black hooded jacket with a small white logo on the left upper sleeve, blue or black sweatpants with two vertical white stripes and carrying a dark-colored backpack with distinctive white markings. He had a bandana covering his face.

A Windham Police K-9 team conducted a track and the Portland Police Department assisted with processing the crime scene.

Anyone with information should contact Westbrook Police Department at (207) 854-2531.