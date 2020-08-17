Police K9 tracks down fleeing driver after traffic stop leads to foot chase in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — A Maine man with four warrants for his arrest is now facing a number of additional charges after police said he fled a traffic stop on foot.
Darryl Streeper, 32, of Mexico is charged with failure to stop for an officer, refusing to submit to arrest/detention, operating after suspension, illegal attachment of registration plates, violation of conditions of release, and disorderly conduct.
According to Maine State Police, Trooper Nicholas Watson attempted to stop a vehicle on Highland Avenue in Lewiston for vehicle defects.
As the vehicle slowed to a stop, police said the driver fled on foot. The vehicle continued until it came to a stop on the front lawn of a residence.
Maine State Police troopers, as well as officers from the Lewiston and Auburn Police Departments, responded and set up a perimeter.
A K9 track began and police said Streeper was located a short distance away.
According to police, Streeper did not originally comply with the commands of the troopers and officers. The K9 was deployed and the individual was taken into custody.
Streeper was transported to Central Maine Medical Center for treatment of K9 bites, and then later transported to the Androscoggin County Jail.