Police: Juvenile injured in Lewiston shooting incident

Police were reportedly called to the area of Shawmut and Pine Streets for reported gunfire Wednesday night.

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating a shooting incident in Lewiston that left a juvenile injured Wednesday night.

At approximately 8 p.m., Lewiston police officers were called to the area of Shawmut and Pine Streets for reported gunfire, Lt. Derrick St. Laurent of the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Laurent said a juvenile male was brought to Central Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

"We hope to have more information as the investigation continues," Laurent said.

No further information was available at this time.