Police issue warrant for Greenbush man accused of crashing into Old Town house

The suspect was reportedly arrested July 26 for operating under the influence and is on probation.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — A temporary warrant has been issued for a Greenbush man suspected of crashing into a house in Old Town and fleeing the scene.

The Old Town Police Department received a call about a crash on Stillwater Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, they found that the driver and a possible passenger had fled the site of the crash, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The driver is also believed to have hit and destroyed an Old Town Police Department radar trailer before striking the house, the release states.

The suspect, 57-year-old Roger Eldridge, faces multiple charges, including class C aggravated criminal mischief, class D criminal mischief, class E driving to endanger, and class E leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

According to the news release, Old Town police arrested Eldridge on July 26 for operating under the influence. He is on probation, police said.

In a Facebook post, the Old Town Police Department asks that anyone who sees or knows about Eldridge's whereabouts to call them at 207-827-3984.

Have you seen Roger? Roger was driving down Stillwater Ave, recklessly last night and took out the police departments... Posted by Old Town Police Department on Wednesday, August 3, 2022