Police investigating 'threats' made during RSU 10 School Board meeting

RUMFORD, Maine — Police in Rumford are investigating alleged "threats" made at an RSU 10 School Board meeting Monday night.

School officials said they were "concerned" and "dismayed" by comments made by someone in the meeting, according to an alert sent to families.

"We are actively working with the Rumford Police Department to identify the people who did this and to ensure that our schools will be safe for our students and staff," RSU 10 Assistant Superintendent Leanne Condon said in the message. "As information unfolds, we will make a decision about school tomorrow."

The incident abruptly suspended a boys' basketball game at Mountain Valley High School against Spruce Mountain.

Adam Robinson, a reporter for Lewiston Sun Journal, tweeted about the suspension around 7:45 p.m., claiming a person threatened the school over Zoom.

"They suspended the game and cleared the school," Robinson said in a subsequent tweet.

Oxford County dispatchers could not confirm specifics with NEWS CENTER Maine Monday night but did say there was an "incident" involving the school.

