Investigation underway into robbery at Subway in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — An investigation is underway following a reported robbery at a Subway restaurant in Scarborough Friday morning.

At about 9:37 a.m., police responded to a report that a robbery had just happened at the Subway off Payne Road in Scarborough, the Scarborough Police Department said in a news release.

"A suspect entered the store, demanded money and threatened the staff," the release said. "The suspect then fled on a bicycle."

Shortly after the suspect fled the scene, Scarborough police, as well as two Cumberland County sheriff's deputies, located a man on Gallery Boulevard who matched the description of the suspect, according to the release.

The man was detained and questioned by police, the release stated.

Police said there is no threat to the public and that the investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been made.

Maine State Police also assisted in this incident.