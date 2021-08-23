Police investigating shots fired in Portland's East End

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are investigating shots fired near Frigate Lane in Portland's East Deering neighborhood.
Portland police spokesman David Singer said the report came in around 9 a.m. on Sunday. He said investigators collected numerous rounds fired around the front door of an apartment as evidence.
Multiple witnesses reported seeing a suspect shooting a gun and then running away and leaving in a gold car with tinted windows. The suspect was described as a thin, young Black man with a short afro. He was about 5’8” and was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
No serious injuries have been reported to police.
Portland police ask anyone with information on this incident to call them at (207) 874-8575.