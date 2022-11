Detectives continue to investigate reports of multiple gunshots fired at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of Pike Street, police said.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford police are investigating a report of multiple gunshots fired just after midnight Thursday.

Police received a 911 call at about 12:15 a.m. reporting shots fired in the area of Pike Street, Deputy Chief Joanne W. Fisk said in an email Friday afternoon.

Police interviewed witnesses at the scene and detectives continue to investigate, she said.

No injuries were reported.