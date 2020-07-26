Police investigating shots fired at home in Westbrook

After shooting at the home, police say the man then broke out a window of the victim’s car and fled the scene in the vehicle he arrived in.

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours Sunday.

At about 1:50 a.m., officers responded to 83 Anderson Avenue for reports of shots fired.

The initial investigation revealed that a man arrived at the residence in a car and fired a number of rounds from a handgun into the home. He then broke out a window of the victim’s car and fled the scene in the vehicle he arrived in.

The residence was occupied at the time of the shooting. Police say nobody was injured.

Members of the Westbrook Police Department worked through the early morning hours to process the crime scene, interview witnesses and develop investigatory leads.