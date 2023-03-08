Police investigating Berwick 'road rage' incident

As of Thursday, no charges have been made, police said.

BERWICK, Maine — Police are investigating a suspected "road rage incident" that happened Friday in Berwick.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on George Street and seriously injured one person after they were "run over by a vehicle," the Berwick Police Department said in a Facebook post.

"We have spoken with the other driver involved," police said. "No charges have been brought at this time."

Police ask anyone who may have information to contact Det. Steven Shisler at 207-698-1136 option 1 or s.shisler@berwickpd.org.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

