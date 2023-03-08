x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigating Berwick 'road rage' incident

As of Thursday, no charges have been made, police said.

More Videos

BERWICK, Maine — Police are investigating a suspected "road rage incident" that happened Friday in Berwick.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on George Street and seriously injured one person after they were "run over by a vehicle," the Berwick Police Department said in a Facebook post.

"We have spoken with the other driver involved," police said. "No charges have been brought at this time."

Police ask anyone who may have information to contact Det. Steven Shisler at 207-698-1136 option 1 or s.shisler@berwickpd.org.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

We are investigating what is believed to be a road rage incident that occurred Friday, July 28, 2023 at about 5:30 pm on...

Posted by Berwick Police Department/Maine on Thursday, August 3, 2023

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Before You Leave, Check This Out