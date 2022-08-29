Police investigating multiple incidents of criminal vandalism in Hermon

The incidents included damage or theft to property of the town office, an apartment complex, and several residences, police said.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into several incidents involving damage or theft to property of the town office, an apartment complex, and several residences, according to a release Monday afternoon.

Between Sunday evening and early Monday morning, American and service flags were reportedly taken off a resident's property at Hermon Meadows Apartments and burned in the driveway, the Hermon Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Another incident of vandalism was reported at a Hermon residence in a joining neighborhood, according to the post.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Hermon Fire Department are requesting the public's assistance during this investigation. They ask if anyone has information related to the multiple incidents of vandalism, please call the Sheriff's Office at 207-947-4585.

The investigation is still ongoing. No additional information has been released.