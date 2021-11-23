Police urge preventative measures as they investigate 'large number' of vehicle thefts in Maine, New Hampshire

The Maine Department of Public Safety is urging people to take proper measures to try and prevent these crimes.

MAINE, USA — Law enforcement agencies in Maine and New Hampshire, including Maine State Police, are investigating "a large number of vehicle burglaries" that have happened in the past two weeks, according to a release Tuesday from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

Moss said the thefts have occurred in Oxford, York, Cumberland counties and the New Hampshire lakes region.

"The majority of these crimes have occurred overnight and all of the vehicles targeted have been cars with vehicle doors left unlocked," Moss said in Tuesday's release. "In several of these cases, credit cards, cash, and small electronics were stolen."

Police are urging citizens to lock their car doors and remove any items of value.

Moss offered the following burglary prevention tips for vehicle owners:

Don’t leave vehicles running unoccupied

Always lock vehicle doors and take the keys with you when not in use, even in your driveway

Don’t leave personal items in plain sight

Remove valuables, including firearms

At night, always park your vehicle in a well-lit and visible place

Don’t leave personal information in your car

Here's to do if your vehicle is burglarized, according to Moss:

Call the police and report the incident as soon as possible

If you see any suspicious activity, call the police immediately