A spokesperson from the Portland Police Department tells News Center Maine that the incident on State Street is contained and traffic is being detoured in the area.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police officers are investigating an incident in the downtown Portland area early Sunday afternoon.

David Singer with the Portland Police Department tells News Center Maine that the incident located on State Street is contained.

At this time traffic is being detoured in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.