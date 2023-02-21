Police investigating multiple 'hate-motivated crimes' in Portsmouth

Ten locations in the New Hampshire city have been identified so far that have been vandalized with red spray paint depicting hate symbols, including swastikas.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, are investigating multiple acts of "hate-motivated crimes" with the use of graffiti scattered throughout the city.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, an unknown person or group of individuals sprayed graffiti on multiple businesses and places of worship in downtown Portsmouth, a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department said.

The department has reportedly identified 10 locations so far that have been vandalized with red spray paint depicting hate symbols, including swastikas and "what appears to be intentional targeting of houses of worship and political messages," according to the release.

"The Portsmouth Police Department takes hate-motivated crimes very seriously and is actively engaged in the investigation of this incident," the release said.

Police are seeking assistance from residents and businesses in the downtown area who may have video surveillance footage that captured the suspect or suspects during the time of the crimes.

"The activity appears to be largely confined to the portion of the downtown laying between Deer Street, Middle Street, and Court Street, with additional instances on Marcy Street," police said.

"The activity appears to be largely confined to the portion of the downtown laying between Deer Street, Middle Street, and Court Street, with additional instances on Marcy Street," police said.

One targeted business was the Cup of Joe Cafe & Bar on Market Street. The coffee shop took to Facebook to express its "disappointment" and "sadness" in regard to the incident.

"Hatred of this kind is not welcomed in our community," the business wrote on Facebook. "It’s hard to believe that this is still happening in 2023."

"Hatred of this kind is not welcomed in our community," the business wrote on Facebook. "It's hard to believe that this is still happening in 2023."

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella also expressed that these hateful vandalism acts "will not be tolerated" in a news release Tuesday.

Formella said the New Hampshire Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit, Portsmouth Police Department, and county, state, and federal law enforcement partners are working to investigate the crimes.

Formella added a Jewish synagogue was one of the at least 10 locations that witnessed a red spray-painted swastika on the outside of its building.

"This type of hateful and threatening criminal activity, motivated by racial or religious intolerance, particularly at places of worship, has no place in New Hampshire and will not be tolerated," Formella said in the release. "We will work to find and prosecute whoever is responsible to the fullest extent of the law ... Our communities are safer and stronger when we all join together and have zero tolerance for violence motivated by hatred for our fellow citizens whether based on race, creed, or other protected characteristics."

Portsmouth police ask anyone who may have information regarding the crimes to contact detective Sgt. McCarthy at 603-616-7656.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 431-1199 or 1-207-439-1199, or their website here.