Police investigating drive-by shooting in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Longfellow Street on Saturday.

According to police, some time between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. a couple of vehicles drove by a house and an occupant of one of those vehicles fired several shots in the air.

There were no injuries and no damage from the gunshots.

Officers did recover several spent casings at the scene.

Police said they believe one of the vehicles involved was a pickup truck and the other was a sedan.

While police are still trying to identify the suspects and uncover a motive, they said they do not believe this to be a random act. They also do not believe the public is at risk.