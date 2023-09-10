x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate alleged car theft, crash into Portland business' sign

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while passing cars at a high rate of speed, striking a local business' sign.
Credit: NCM

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are continuing to investigate an incident Saturday where a driver allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a Portland business' sign and fled. 

Portland Police Department spokesperson Brad Nadeau told NEWS CENTER Maine police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle when it got onto Interstate 295 heading south. 

The vehicle then reportedly left I-295 and continued onto Forest Avenue at a high rate of speed. Nadeau said the driver lost control of the vehicle while passing cars and struck the Bow Street Beverage sign at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Dartmouth Street. 

The driver reportedly fled the scene and police were unable to locate the individual with a K-9. The investigation is ongoing. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

UMaine police offer $500 reward for info about string of harassment complaints

Before You Leave, Check This Out