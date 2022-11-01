Police investigate 'window shot out' at Scarborough home

Scarborough police responded to a report of a "loud noise" at a home on Broadturn Road on Tuesday at around 1:17 a.m.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough police responded to a report of a "loud noise" at a home on Broadturn Road on Tuesday around 1:17 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the caller who reported the incident in addition to searching the area, a news release from the Scarborough Police Department said Tuesday.

According to officials, "Occupants from an area residence made contact with officers and reported that a window had been shot out."

After further investigation, it was found that the home had, in fact, been shot at.

Police said no injuries were reported, and the incident is thought to be isolated. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police ask if anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Det. Sgt. Don Laflin at 207-730-4307, or through the anonymous tip hotline by calling 207-730-4386.