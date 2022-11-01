x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate 'window shot out' at Scarborough home

Scarborough police responded to a report of a "loud noise" at a home on Broadturn Road on Tuesday at around 1:17 a.m.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough police responded to a report of a "loud noise" at a home on Broadturn Road on Tuesday around 1:17 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the caller who reported the incident in addition to searching the area, a news release from the Scarborough Police Department said Tuesday.

According to officials, "Occupants from an area residence made contact with officers and reported that a window had been shot out."

After further investigation, it was found that the home had, in fact, been shot at.

Police said no injuries were reported, and the incident is thought to be isolated. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police ask if anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Det. Sgt. Don Laflin at 207-730-4307, or through the anonymous tip hotline by calling 207-730-4386.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Too many cases. Too few lawyers. Maine courts stretch to find available defense attorneys

Before You Leave, Check This Out