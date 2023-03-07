Two suspicious deaths at Brooklin home being investigated

Two people were found dead at a Brooklin residence Sunday afternoon, police said.

BROOKLIN, Maine — Police are investigating after two people were found dead under suspicious circumstances at a home in Brooklin Sunday afternoon.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in Brooklin at approximately 2 p.m. and discovered two people dead at the home, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The deaths were reportedly determined to be suspicious.

The bodies of both individuals were brought to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for autopsies to identify the deceased and determine the manner of death, the release said.

Major Crimes Unit North detectives and evidence response technicians reportedly assisted at the scene. Maine State Police were assisted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine Warden Service, the release said.

There is no danger to the public, according to the release.

No further information has been released at this time but is expected after next of kin has been notified.