Police investigate theft, multiple commercial burglaries in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Maine — Police are investigating multiple instances of theft and commercial burglary in Farmington early this week.

On Monday at approximately 8 a.m., police received a report of theft and burglary at a Front Street business, according to a news release from the Farmington Police Department.

An investigation revealed an undisclosed amount of money was reportedly stolen after forced entry into the business overnight.

Police determined at least two other businesses on Front Street had been burglarized and cash was stolen. An exterior door of a fourth business was also damaged upon failed entry, police said.

Farmington police ask those with any information regarding the incidents to call 207-778-6311.