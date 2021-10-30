Police investigate shots fired in Biddeford

Police are asking the public for information about a reported shooting in Biddeford on Friday night, October 29.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police are asking the public for information about a reported shooting in Biddeford.

Around 9:30 on Friday, October 29, several people called 9-1-1 and reported hearing gunshots fired in the area of Green and Mason Streets. When police arrived, they confirmed that shots had indeed been fired.

Now, police are searching for a potential vehicle of interest, a white sedan that may have a damaged windshield.

They say this incident does not appear to be a "drive-by" shooting, but Biddeford police detectives are still investigating.