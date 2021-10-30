x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate shots fired in Biddeford

Police are asking the public for information about a reported shooting in Biddeford on Friday night, October 29.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police are asking the public for information about a reported shooting in Biddeford.

Around 9:30 on Friday, October 29, several people called 9-1-1 and reported hearing gunshots fired in the area of Green and Mason Streets. When police arrived, they confirmed that shots had indeed been fired. 

Now, police are searching for a potential vehicle of interest, a white sedan that may have a damaged windshield. 

They say this incident does not appear to be a "drive-by" shooting, but Biddeford police detectives are still investigating. 

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Biddeford police department at 207-282-5127.

RELATED: Police investigating shots fired in Portland's East End

RELATED: Pennsylvania man arrested after shots fired near Maine Med Tuesday night

In Other News

Remaining defendants in marijuana conspiracy case appear in court Friday