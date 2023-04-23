Shooting incident in Windham under investigation

Police said no one was injured, and there is no threat to the public.

WINDHAM, Maine — Police in Windham are investigating an alleged incident between two men that lead to shots being fired near a business parking lot in Windham on Friday.

Police went to the area of River Road and Main Street at approximately 11 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance in the area, according to an email Sunday from Windham Police Department Patrol Sgt. and Crash Reconstructionist Sgt. Jason T. Burke.

Burke said the initial investigation revealed two men were fighting. As one of the men was leaving the area, the other man reportedly fired a handgun at his truck.

Police said the two men were identified, but no other information was provided.