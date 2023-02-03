x
Police investigate robbery of Lewiston USPS mail carrier

The robbery took place on Thursday afternoon, police said.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier that took place on Thursday. 

A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated the mail carrier was robbed around 5 p.m. on Westminster Street. 

The suspect stole postal equipment from the mail carrier, but the mail carrier was not injured, according to police. 

Police ask anyone who may have information about the robbery to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. Tipsters may also call the Lewiston Police Department at 207-513-3001 ext. 3322.

The investigation is ongoing. 

