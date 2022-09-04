Police investigate reported stabbing death in Sanford over the weekend

32-year-old Dane Brooks of Sanford died Saturday morning after suffering stab wounds Friday night, according to the Maine State Police.

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man is dead after police responded to a reported stabbing Friday night. According to a spokesperson for the Maine State Police, officers responded to the call at the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Streets Friday evening.

When at the scene, police learned the victim was already taken to the hospital.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Dane Brooks of Sanford, died due to his injuries Saturday morning. The Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta conducted an examination on Brooks Sunday.