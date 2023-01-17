Police investigate possible gunshots fired in Biddeford

Around 2:45 a.m., a caller reported gunshots heard in the area of 61 and 63 South St. in Biddeford, police said.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police are investigating possible gunshots fired in Biddeford early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., a caller reported gunshots heard in the area of 61 and 63 South St. in Biddeford, a news release from the Biddeford Police Department stated.

When officers arrived at the scene, they called in detectives to investigate, according to the release.

The incident is reportedly still under investigation to determine if gunshots were actually fired in the reported area, police said. No injuries have been reported.