x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate possible gunshots fired in Biddeford

Around 2:45 a.m., a caller reported gunshots heard in the area of 61 and 63 South St. in Biddeford, police said.

More Videos

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police are investigating possible gunshots fired in Biddeford early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., a caller reported gunshots heard in the area of 61 and 63 South St. in Biddeford, a news release from the Biddeford Police Department stated.

When officers arrived at the scene, they called in detectives to investigate, according to the release.

The incident is reportedly still under investigation to determine if gunshots were actually fired in the reported area, police said. No injuries have been reported.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Before You Leave, Check This Out