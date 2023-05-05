Police investigate firearm discharge at Portsmouth intersection

Shortly before 11 p.m., a firearm was discharged at the intersection of Austin and Union Streets, police said.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are currently investigating the discharge of a firearm at an intersection on Thursday.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a firearm was discharged at the intersection of Austin and Union Streets, a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department said.

"We are looking to speak with anyone with information about this event and we would ask that anyone with security or Ring cameras in the vicinity of the intersection and along the lengths of Union Street and Austin Street to please check them," police said Friday.

Portsmouth police said they do not believe anyone was targeted, and that there is no danger to the public.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to contact Det. Kozlowski at 603-610-7538.