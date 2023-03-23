Police investigate Circle K robbery in Belfast

A person reportedly entered the store, approached the cashier, and handed a note indicating they were armed and to hand over cash, police said.

BELFAST, Maine — The Circle K on Northport Avenue in Belfast was robbed around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

A person reportedly entered the store, approached the cashier, and handed a note indicating they were armed and to hand over cash, a news release from the Belfast Police Department said.

The cashier handed cash to the suspect, and the suspect then left the store toward the NAPA Auto Parts store, according to the release.

The suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket, pajama pants, a baseball cap, and a blue surgical mask at the time of the robbery, police said.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to please call the Belfast Police Department at 207-338-2420.

No further information has been released.