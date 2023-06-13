Police identify woman found dead in Southwest Harbor ditch

The body was found by a passerby Sunday morning, authorities say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine — The woman whose body was found in a Southwest Harbor ditch Sunday morning has been identified, authorities say.

A news release from Maine State Police identified the woman as Amber Robbins, 35, of Tremont. She either died Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

After an autopsy, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta revealed Robbins died from blunt force trauma.

"The incident is being investigated as a hit and run motor vehicle crash," a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a news release. "Police do not feel there is an ongoing threat to the public."

Police asked that anyone with information on anything suspicious that happened in the area of 61 Main St. between Saturday night and Sunday morning call 207-973-3700.