Police identify pedestrian killed in Sabattus hit-and-run, take suspect 'into custody'

Sabattus police identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening and said they'd located the truck and had a suspect "in custody."
Renata Schalk, 28, of Sabattus, was killed in the crash, Sabattus Interim Police Chief Daniel C. Davies said in a release.
Schalk was hit by a passing vehicle on Bowdoinham Road just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without stopping, they said.
Police searched for a black, late-model Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck seen on home security footage.
On Monday, Davies said the late-model Dodge Ram 1500 was located in Lewiston Monday morning and police had "taken into custody" a suspect in the incident.
He declined to release additional information due to "the evolving nature" of the investigation.