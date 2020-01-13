LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston continue to investigate a shooting that escalated into a standoff situation over the weekend.

Shots rang out a apartment building on Walnut Street early Saturday morning.

Lewiston Police and the Maine State Police Tactical Unit surrounded the property as they negotiated with the individuals inside.

RELATED: Three people arrested in connection with Lewiston shooting incident

Three people were arrested in connection to the incident, according to police, and could make their first court appearance as early as Monday.

NCM

Benjamin Brown, 28, of East Boston, Massachusetts was charged with class C reckless conduct with a firearm.

Shantel Chisholm, 25, of Walnut St. in Lewiston was charged with class E violation of conditions of release. Chisholm was formerly a resident of Jersey City, New Jersey.

Elisha Rios, 19, of Jersey City, New Jersey was arrested and placed on a probation hold. He was currently on probation for a gun related conviction.

RELATED: Police investigate shooting incident in Lewiston, arrest three people

Rios was treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital before his arrest.

Police expect more arrests and charges in the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lewiston Police at 207-513-3001.