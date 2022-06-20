Police continue to investigate two deaths in Auburn

Police have not stated who died, or their manner of death. Neighbors say it happened in what's typically considered a safe area.

AUBURN, Maine — Police are continuing to investigate two deaths that happened inside of a residence on 4th Street in Auburn. Police say they first responded to the scene at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

NEWS CENTER Maine crews on scene reported that Maine State Police and Auburn Police spent much of the late morning and afternoon back at the residence.

Police have not stated who died, or the causes of death, but do say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

On Monday, caution tape remained up outside of 49 4th Street in Auburn. The Maine State Police Evidence Response Team was parked in the residence's driveway for much of the day as officers spoke with nearby residents and continued to investigate inside of the home.

#HappeningNow Maine State Police Evidence Response Team has arrived back at a home on 4th St in Auburn. Police are investigating two deaths at this building on Sunday. We’ll update as we learn more @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/ebm5LNNuQc — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) June 20, 2022

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says police will not be able to provide additional details on Monday as the investigation continues.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with neighbors that live near the residence where police are investigating, and say it's typically a safe area.

"I sit on my porch in my rocking chair all day long, and I've never encountered anything like this, ever. And it's sad to see this, it really is," Rita Cote said.

Cote says she's lived in the apartment on the opposite side of the road for nearly 18 years.

"Never, never like this, ever. And I don't want to see it again either," Cote added.

Tia Asadorian also lives nearby. She says she came out of her home around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

"They had tape up, there were a bunch of officers," Asadorian said. "The evidence vehicle wasn't here yet. But shortly after the evidence vehicle showed up, the CSI crime scene showed up. The medical examiners too."

Asadorian says police remained on the scene as late as 2 a.m. on Monday morning.

"Honestly, it's nerve-wracking, very very nerve-wracking," Asadorian said. "I've got kids here. I live right on the first floor. And we don't normally see these types of things down here. It's actually a pretty decent neighborhood."

