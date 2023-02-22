Police investigate after two bodies found in Poland

Two bodies were discovered after police were called about welfare check Tuesday, according to a Maine Department of Safety spokesperson.

POLAND, Maine — Police are conducting a death investigation in Poland after following up on a welfare check at a local residence.

At approximately 7:18 a.m. on Tuesday, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check at a home on Tripp Lake Road, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine Department of Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine two bodies were found as a result of the initial investigation.

The sheriff's department was assisted by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and Southern Field Division.

There is no known threat to the public at this time, the release stated.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department at 207-753-2599.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.