Police charge Searsmont man in connection with Rockland hit-and-run

ROCKLAND, Maine — [Editor's note: The video above was published Feb. 26, 2022.]
A Searsmont man was charged Monday in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Rockland on Feb. 24.
At approximately 10:19 p.m. on Feb. 24, emergency crews responded to the area of 25 North Main St. for a report of a woman suffering serious injuries from a hit-and-run incident.
Samuel Richman, 42, is being charged with failing to report an accident involving personal injury in connection with the hit-and-run, according to a news release from the Rockland Police Department.
Richman reportedly lied to law enforcement about his involvement in the hit-and-run and "called emergency services for the injured pedestrian," police said.
Correction: An earlier version incorrectly stated that Richman was arrested. He was charged but not arrested, according to the news release.