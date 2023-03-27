Police charge Searsmont man in connection with Rockland hit-and-run

One person was seriously injured as a result of the crash on Feb. 24.

ROCKLAND, Maine —

A Searsmont man was charged Monday in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Rockland on Feb. 24.

At approximately 10:19 p.m. on Feb. 24, emergency crews responded to the area of 25 North Main St. for a report of a woman suffering serious injuries from a hit-and-run incident.

Samuel Richman, 42, is being charged with failing to report an accident involving personal injury in connection with the hit-and-run, according to a news release from the Rockland Police Department.

Richman reportedly lied to law enforcement about his involvement in the hit-and-run and "called emergency services for the injured pedestrian," police said.

Correction: An earlier version incorrectly stated that Richman was arrested. He was charged but not arrested, according to the news release.