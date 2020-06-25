Police charge Caribou man after allegedly hitting state trooper with car

Robert Belmain faces a number of charges from a car chase that led to injuring a state trooper

MAINE, USA — A Caribou man was charged by State Police Thursday with a number of charges stemming from a police chase June 14 in which a State Trooper was struck by his car.

Robert Belmain, 53, was released from Central Maine Medical Center Thursday morning and was transported to the Kennebec County Jail. The most serious charge he faces is elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct, in addition to several other charges.