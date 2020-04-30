WATERBORO, Maine — The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in a vandalism incident in Waterboro.

On Tuesday, April 28th, members of the Ossipee Mountain ATV Club put up "ATV access" and ATV speed limit signs on Deering Ridge Road in accordance with Waterboro's new ATV access ordinance.

This was to maximize ATV riders and the motoring public's safety by directing ATVs where to go and how fast.

The next day, on April 29th, almost every professionally-made sign had been vandalized beyond repair or stolen. ATVs will likely be accessing the road after May 15th and the absence of these signs could cause confusion or possibly a crash, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

If anyone has any information on the identity of those involved, or if you saw a suspicious or randomly parked vehicle on Deering Ridge during the night of April 28-29 please, you are asked to email the description or registration to Deputy Shawn Sanborn at sfsanborn@yorkcountymaine.gov.

