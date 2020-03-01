PORTLAND, Maine — In a joint investigation, Portland and Westbrook police arrested the two teens for armed robbery on Jan. 2. Portland Police Dept. Lt. Robert Martin confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine that the suspects in both cases are the same two individuals.

On Dec. 26, Jake’s Quick Stop, located at 205 Brighton Ave in Portland, and on New Year’s Eve, the Gulf Mart on Bridgton Road in Westbrook were robbed. A press release from the Portland Police Dept. states one suspect threatened the female clerk with a handgun while the other suspect demanded cash at Jake’s Quick Stop. The Westbrook police describe the weapon used for the Gulf Mart robbery as a “realistic-looking” BB gun.

Westbrook police say they are still investigating whether the robberies are connected with Gulf Mart Dec. 13 robbery.

The press releases say both suspects are currently being held at the Long Creek Youth Development Center on charges of robbery while armed with a firearm.

The police departments ask that anyone with helpful information regarding the investigation should call 207-874-8575.

