Police arrest Searsmont man in connection with Rockland hit-and-run

One person was seriously injured as a result of the crash on Feb. 24.

ROCKLAND, Maine — [Editor's note: The video above was published Feb. 26, 2022.]

A Searsmont man was arrested on Monday in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Rockland on Feb. 24. 

At approximately 10:19 p.m. on Feb. 24, emergency crews responded to the area of 25 North Main St. for a report of a woman suffering serious injuries from a hit-and-run incident. 

Samuel Richman, 42, is being charged with failing to report an accident involving personal injury in connection with the hit-and-run, according to a news release from the Rockland Police Department.

Richman reportedly lied to law enforcement about his involvement in the hit-and-run and "called emergency services for the injured pedestrian," police said.

