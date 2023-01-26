x
Crime

Police arrest Portland bank robbery suspect

Pierre Gagnon, 56, of South Portland was arrested around noon on Thursday, police said.
Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine
Armed robbery at Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue in Portland on Monday, March 18.

PORTLAND, Maine — A suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a Portland bank robbery the day before. 

Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a man allegedly "made threats to staff before demanding cash and fleeing with an undisclosed amount" at the Norway Savings Bank located at 446 Forest Ave, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department

With the help of citizen tips, police reportedly identified 56-year-old Pierre Gagnon of South Portland as the suspect in the robbery.

A temporary warrant was issued for his arrest that afternoon, police said.

Gagnon was arrested without incident around noon on Thursday in the Back Cove parking lot after being seen in his car by an officer on patrol, police said. 

He is being charged with robbery and will be brought to the Cumberland County Jail.

Investigators ask that if you may have information related to the robbery or any other case to call (207) 874-8575.

