Police arrest and charge Fort Fairfield man in connection to overdose of woman

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fort Fairfield Police said they arrested and charged a man from Fort Fairfield Saturday in connection to an overdose of a woman on Route 1A in Fort Fairfield.
According to police, Kyle Lovely, 58, of Fort Fairfield, allegedly gave the woman, 55, what they suspect is fentanyl that caused her to overdose. Officials said, Lovely did not try to help the woman in any way while she was overdosing and did not call for help.
First responders were able to revive the woman who had overdosed.
Lovely is charged with unlawful furnishing in scheduled drugs, a class C felony. He is being held at the Caribou Police Department.
Investigators said this is the third drug-related arrest in the past 30 days in Fort Fairfield in connection to an overdose incident.
