Police: 24-year-old arrested, charged with assault in Carmel incident

At the time of his arrest, the man had been released on six separate sets of active bail conditions, deputies said.

CARMEL, Maine — Deputies have arrested a 24-year-old transient man on assault and other charges after an incident in Carmel on Monday.

At approximately 1 a.m., Penobscot County sheriff's deputies were called to a home on Irish Road for a reported assault with a firearm, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Once on scene, deputies reportedly found an individual who had allegedly been struck multiple times by a handgun and suffered injuries to their head and face. The individual was brought to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

After a search throughout Carmel, Exeter, and Bangor, deputies located and arrested 24-year-old Zachary Boggs.

Boggs was arrested for elevated aggravated assault (Class A felony) and six counts of violation of conditional release (Class E misdemeanor), deputies said. He was brought to the Penobscot County Jail.

"At the time, Boggs has been released on 6 separate sets of active bail conditions," deputies said.

The investigation remains ongoing.