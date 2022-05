In a news release, the Biddeford Police Department said it responded to the scene where a male was taken to the hospital with injuries.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Biddeford Police Department responded to an incident at 32 Hill Street Sunday morning. According to a release from the department, a male subject was injured and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

As of Sunday evening, there are no additional details on his injuries or what caused them.

According to the release, Deputy Chief Joanne Fisk said detectives are still on scene.