Poland man arrested in connection with 'suspicious death'

Maine State Police say Justin Butterfield was arrested in connection with a suspicious death on Poplar Drive.

POLAND, MAINE, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death" in the town of Poland. Police were called to a home on Poplar Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Portland Press Herald, police found a dead body inside a trailer on Poplar Drive. Justin Butterfield has been arrested in connection with the death, according to a spokesperson for Maine State Police.

Neighbors told NEWS CENTER Maine that Butterfield struggled with mental health issues and exhibited strange behavior. While police have not released the identity of the person found dead, a relative of Butterfield's said the victim was related to the suspect. That relative added, "I've seen [Butterfield] be a decent human and been great with kids. I never feared Justin."

The Press Herald reported a neighbor saw Butterfield sitting on the stairs in front of his trailer, speckled with blood, smiling broadly, and giggling to himself, after being placed in police custody.

Butterfield has been booked into the Androscoggin County Jail. Police have cleared the scene at Poplar Drive in Poland, but police tape remains around the home.

