AUGUSTA, Maine — Don’t fall for calls asking you to donate money to the Augusta Fire Department. Police say this is a scam, and you should “just hang up!”

Fire officials in Augusta want to remind the public that their firefighters never solicit money from anyone, especially not by cold calling people.

If you or someone you know has been fooled by these types of phony fundraising scams, call the police.

