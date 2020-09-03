BATH, Maine — A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled this week for a Maine teenager acused of killing his grandmother.

Dominic Sylvester was 16 when he called 911 to report that his maternal grandmother, guardian and adoptive mother, 55-year-old Beulah “Marie” Sylvester, was unconscious on Feb. 26, 2018, in the Bowdoinham mobile home they shared.

He later told detectives that he'd hit his grandmother on the head with a stick.

Sylvester was initially charged as a juvenile. But a judge has since ruled Sylvester will be tried as an adult on a charge of depraved indifference murder, which carries a sentence of 25 years to life.

Sylvester's hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

