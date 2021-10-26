Pittston man jailed once for stalking police indicted on same charge

Nicholas J. Worthing, 33, allegedly threatened Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason on Facebook

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Pittston man who served jail time in 2018 for stalking a law enforcement officer has been indicted again after allegedly stalking Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason.

Nicholas Worthing, 33, was indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury on a Class C felony charge of stalking with fear of injury to self or a relation.

According to a complaint filed in Kennebec Unified Criminal Court, Worthing wrote a "message of violence" naming Mason.

In an Aug. 3, 2021, post on the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, he allegedly wrote a post that began, "Next cop I see I'm going to murder."

The post concluded, "See you soon."

Worthing was arrested Aug. 25, 2021, in Augusta and jailed on $10,000 cash bail, according to court documents.

He was previously arrested on May 27, 2021, on a warrant out of Aroostook County with a related protection order and cease harassment order on behalf of Mason to address similar Facebook messages from Worthing to Mason, Cook wrote in an affidavit.

In 2018, Worthing pleaded guilty to stalking the family of a state trooper who had arrested him, and to threatening him on Facebook. He was sentenced to serve 90 days of a 364-day sentence, the Kennebec Journal reported.

He has previous convictions for domestic violence assault, violation of a protective order, domestic violence terrorizing, and assault, according to the affidavit.