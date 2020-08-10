Pittston man charged with OUI after rolling cement truck owned by Warren company

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Route 27 in Pittston. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

PITTSTON, Maine — A Pittston man is charged with operating under the influence and illegal possession of schedule W drugs after crashing and rolling a cement truck Wednesday night.

According to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, Cory Williams, 39, of Pittston was driving a truck owned by Maine-ly Concrete Corp. of Warren.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Route 27 in Pittston. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit was called to assist with the investigation. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office said at this point it appears Williams was traveling south, went off the right side of the road, and rolled the cement truck over onto the passenger’s side.