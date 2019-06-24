CONCORD, N.H. — The pickup truck driver involved in Friday's deadly Randolph, New Hampshire, motorcycle crash in which seven riders died has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide, authorities announced Monday.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, was identified Saturday as the driver of a Dodge 2500 that was hauling a trailer along Route 2 when it collided with 10 motorcycles. Those killed as a result of the crash were identified Sunday.

Officials said Zhukovskyy was arrested at about 8 a.m. Monday by Massachusetts State Police at his home, located at 90 Newbridge St. in West Springfield, Massachusetts. He was taken into custody on a fugitive from justice charge, based on an arrest warrant issued Monday.

The warrant charged Zhukovskyy with seven counts of negligent homicide.

Officials said their investigation remained active and ongoing.

