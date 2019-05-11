PORTLAND, Maine — Detectives from South Portland, Portland, and Westbrook who have been investigating a recent rash of business burglaries are releasing photos and asking the public to help.

The South Portland Police Dept. released three photos on Tuesday. The pictures aren't great quality but they appear to show men wearing black hoodies, gloves, and masks over part of their faces.

Portland Police are collaborating with Westbrook and South Portland Departments to investigate the string of burglaries that officials say have similarities.

The thieves appear to force entry into the business during the early morning hours, they steal similar items and in many cases according to Lt. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Dept., the thieves cut the cables to the business rendering their security cameras and alarm systems useless.

South Portland Police said Tuesday they have at least one suspect in each city.

In Portland, alone detectives are investigating 16 burglaries that have happened since late August.

August 23: China Taste Restaurant at 1223 Washington Ave., Portland

September 11: Paulin’s Tire at 1036 Forest Avenue, Portland

September 12: Portland Dry Cleaners at 28 Allen Ave, Portland

September 20: Tire Warehouse at 195 Riverside, Portland

September 20: Jiffy Lube at 260 Riverside Street, Portland

September 20: Po Boy's & Pickles at 1124 Forest Ave.

September 27: Radiant Images Salon at 9 Sanbor Street

October 5: Autumn Nails & Spac at 321 Allen Ave, Portland

October 10: Jiffy Lube at 260 Riverside, Portland

October 11: Berlin City at 191 Riverside, Portland

October 11: Paulins Tire at 1020 Congress Street, Portland

October 11: AF Fitzgerald Tile at 12 Westfield, Portland

October 13: Dairy Queen at 272 Main Street, Westrbook

October 26: Eddie's Variety Store at Auburn Street, Portland

October 26: Coastal Trading at 543 Forest Ave, Portland

October 30: Elsmere Barbeque at 476 Stevens Ave, Portland

RELATED: Burglary at Elsmere BBQ possibly linked to 15 other business break-ins in Maine

RELATED: Burglary at South Portland diner may be connected to others in area